How to Watch the 2025 Emmy Nominations Live

Emmy season has arrived once again, with the 2025 nominees getting announced on Tuesday morning. And the good news is, if you want to watch it live, you can (and you don’t have to get up insanely early to do it).

You may think you know how it’s going to shake out — TheWrap’s Steve Pond has his predictions too, which you can check out here — but of course, it’s hard to predict with absolute certainty. There are always some snubs and surprises, and this year will likely be no different.

Here’s how you can watch things live as they unfold.

What time are nominations announced?

The nominations for the 77th annual Emmy awards will be announced at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 15.

Is there a livestream?

Play video

Yes, there is. You can watch the announcements live on multiple platforms, including in the YouTube embed above. A full list is below:

Who’s announcing the nominations?

This year, the Emmy nominations will be announced by “Running Point” star Brenda Song and “What We Do in the Shadows” star Harvey Guillén, along with Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego.

Who will be nominated?

We expect to see a lot of returners in the nominees this year. You can see the full list of predictions from TheWrap’s Steve Pond here. Of course, a few categories were announced early, so you can see some official nominees here.

When are the Emmys?

This year’s show will take place on Sept. 14, 2025 and will be hosted by Nate Bargatze.