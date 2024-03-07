Erika Jayne headlined her own Las Vegas residency, and the Bravo cameras came with her for the two-hour documentary special “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde.”

While Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is coming to a close, fans will get a bit more of the former “Chicago” Broadway star, as her new special documents the ups, downs, ins and outs of her journey to the opening night of her show, which takes place at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay.

The documentary airs right after Part 2 of the “RHOBH” Season 13 reunion on Wednesday. Here’s everything you need to know about how and where to watch.

When does “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde” come out?

“Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde” premieres on Bravo Wednesday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will stream the next day on Peacock.

Is “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde” streaming?

“Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde” will stream on Peacock on Thursday, March 7, a day after its Wednesday premiere on Bravo. The show can also be watched in the Bravo app.

Who is in “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde”?

“Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde” mainly stars the “Real Housewives” star. However, her choreographer Mikey Minden will also be featured.

What is “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde”about?

“Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde” chronicles Jayne’s journey to the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.

Here’s an official synopsis of the special:

Through a compilation of formal interviews and observational footage, the documentary chronicles the lead-up to Jayne’s show-stopping Las Vegas debut, set against the backdrop of a deeply personal narrative that sees her take the biggest gamble yet when she bets it all on herself.

Looking to reclaim her life both personally and professionally, the stakes could not be higher for Jayne in the wake of her tumultuous separation and ongoing legal battles. From the onset, these troubles in her personal life present obstacles, but with their sights set on her upcoming residency at the famed House of Blues in Las Vegas, Jayne and her tight-knit team must stay focused as they navigate the challenges that come with putting on a show of this scale.

Their frenzied six-week run-up to opening night sees them tackle every detail – from putting together songs and choreography, to nailing down wardrobe and glam, along with countless rehearsals – all while working against the realities of budget constraints and a ticking clock. With no shortage of backstage drama, tensions run high under the pressure to deliver a show with potential for an extended run.

Watch the trailer for “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde.”