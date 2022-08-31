“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne reacted to the recent allegation of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s misused lawsuit settlement funds — including $300,000 used to purchase a Santa Monica ocean-front condominium — in an Instagram post Wednesday.

“Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop,” Jayne posted on Instagram alongside a screenshot of a Los Angeles Times article on her husband’s use of funds from his law firm, Girardi Keese.

The LA Times article, published Wednesday, detailed that Girardi wired $300,000 from an account containing settlement money for clients of his law firm to judge Tricia Bigelow, with whom Tom was having an affair, to purchase a condominium in a prime area of Santa Monica.

According to the LA Times, this hefty wire transfer surprised Jayne when it was revealed in an Aug. 4 deposition. “F— me,” she reportedly said. After she was asked whether Girardi had ever mentioned the transfer to her, she replied: “No way. No way.”

The funds transferred to Bigelow, who was a presiding justice of a state appeals court in Los Angeles before retiring last year, were “owed to cancer victims and other residents of a polluted Inland Empire community, who had sued cement manufacturers in Riverside Superior Court in 2008,” according to state court records. The LA Times notes that “many of the victims have not received their full settlements.”

Alan Jackson, Bigelow’s lawyer, said in emails that Girardi “never shared anything with her regarding the source of any gifts” and Bigelow had no reason to suspect the money came from Tom’s firm.

Girardi’s inappropriate allocation of his firm’s funds extended to millions of dollars, according to the LA Times’ story, and was used to accommodate a luxurious lifestyle, including dinners and parties shown on “RHOBH.”

Girardi, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and is under a court-ordered conservatorship, currently resides in a 24-hour care facility.

Jayne filed for divorce from Tom in 2020 and still appears on “RHOBH.”