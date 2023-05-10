We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

How to Watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Is it Streaming?

The European musical competition is being held in Liverpool, England, this year

| May 10, 2023 @ 10:13 AM
Käärijä, Finland entrant for Eurovision 2023

Getty Images

When does Eurovision 2023 take place?
The first semifinals were held on Tuesday, May 9, and the second will be on Thursday, May 11. The final is on Saturday, May 13.

Where is it being held?
The contest is being hosted in Liverpool, England, as 2022’s winning country, Ukraine, is still at war with Russia.

Where is it streaming?
All three days of Eurovision 2023 stream on Peacock at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.

What Is Eurovision? A Guide for Confused Americans
Who is hosting?
The four hosts for the semifinals and grand finale are “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, British TV host Graham Norton, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina of The Hardkiss, and singer Alesha Dixon, formerly of Mis-Teeq.

Which countries and artists are participating?
A full list is available here, from Albania’s Albina & Familja Kelmendi to the United Kingdom’s Mae Muller.

Where can I preview all the songs in the competition?
You can watch and listen to all 37 songs in this video.

Who won last year?

Ukrainian ensemble Kalush Orchestra

Eurovision Winners Kalush Orchestra Auction Trophy to Buy Equipment for Ukraine’s Armed Forces
