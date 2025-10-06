The “Family Guy” Halloween special has officially arrived as part of Hulu’s Huluween kickoff.

The new special is titled, “A Little Fright Music,” and it will feature Brian and Stewie embarking on a mission to write the next big Halloween hit after realizing there’s a lack of spooktacular Halloween jingles. And in the midst of that, Peter and his pals find out quickly that telling tall tales about trick or treating might not be the best idea.

“A Little Fright Music” follows “Family Guy’s” 2024 Halloween special, “Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Eater,” and it will surely deliver a good round of laughter and maybe even some scary thrills.

Check out how and when to watch below.

When does the “Family Guy” Halloween special come out?

The “Family Guy” Halloween special comes out on Monday, Oct. 6.

Is the “Family Guy” Halloween special streaming?

Yes, the “Family Guy” Halloween special will be streaming exclusively on Hulu, and on Disney+ if you have the Hulu and Disney+ bundle.

What is the “Family Guy” Halloween special about?

Here’s Hulu’s official synopsis: “In the new Halloween special, ‘A Little Fright Music,’ Brian and Stewie realize there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit, and Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences.”

Who’s in the cast?

The cast includes Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Arif Zahir and more.

Watch the trailer