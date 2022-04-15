It all started with The Boy Who Lived in June 1997. J.K. Rowling’s magical series took off from there, and it wasn’t until 2007 that all seven books in the series could be read consecutively without waiting for the next release.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first film released in 2002, and the “Fantastic Beasts” film franchise has taken the timeline even further, serving as a prequel to Harry’s time at Hogwarts. Focusing on big names in Harry’s world like Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore, the “Fantastic Beasts” movies develop some backstory to Voldemort’s predecessor Gellert Grindelwald as well.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is not finished yet! The third “Fantastic Beasts” film will appear in theaters very soon, and apparently, the plan is for there to be five films, so here’s how to watch “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

When Does “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” Premiere?

This third “Fantastic Beasts” film swoops into theaters Friday, April 15.

Will “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” Be Streaming?

“The Secrets of Dumbledore” will release exclusively in theaters, heading to HBO Max at some point since they are the sole home for the “Fantastic Beasts” films.

Who Is in the “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” Cast?

Eddie Redmayne stars as Newt Scamander. Callum Turner plays Theseus Scamander, Newt’s brother and Auror for the British Ministry of Magic. Jude Law brings younger Albus Dumbledore to life. Mads Mikkelsen has replaced Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald. Alison Sudol plays Queenie Goldstein and Katherine Waterson plays her sister and American Auror Tina Goldstein. Dan Fogler is Jacob Kowalski. Jessica Williams plays Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks. William Nadylam plays Yusuf Kama. Richard Coyle plays Aberforth Dumbledore, Albus, brother. Ezra Miller stars as Credence Barebone, who was also thought to be a L’estrange, and now is a Dumbledore.

What Is “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” About?

In late 1920’s New York, magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has befriended a No-Maj named Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), who owns a bakery and is in love with a witch named Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol). Queenie’s sister Tina (Katherine Waterson), whom Newt has been on adventures with, is in and out of the story, reclaiming her position as Auror for the American Congress of Magic.

“The Secrets of Dumbledore” picks up where “The Crimes of Grindelwald” left off — with Gellert Grindelwald, formerly played by Johnny Depp but now portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen — having convinced Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) that he is the brother of Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). Albus tasks Newt and his brother Theseus (Callum Turner) with tracking Credence down in order to intercept Grindelwald’s plan of having him fight Albus, and newcomer Professor Hicks (Jessica Williams) tags along to help out.

Grindelwald also has a plan to rig his way into the election for President of the whole magical world, with the help of German minister of magic Anton Vogel (Oliver Masucci) among others. Newt’s faithful assistant Bunty (Victoria Yates) aids in taking care of all of his pets while he is busy defeating the dark wizard who rose to power before Harry Potter’s Lord Voldemort.