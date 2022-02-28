The Wizarding World of “Harry Potter” continues to expand in the new trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” Warner Bros. released the second trailer for the upcoming installment in their “Fantastic Beasts” franchise on Monday.

The third film in the series, “Secrets of Dumbledore” sees the return of Eddie Redmayne as Magizoologist and franchise hero Newt Scamander and Jude Law as young Albus Dumbledore. As the title suggests, the new “Fantastic Beasts” promises to delve even deeper into the untold history of the legendary wizard as he leads the fight to take down “the most dangerous wizard in over a century,” Gellert Grindelwald, now played by Mads Mikkelsen who replaced Johnny Depp.

David Yates directs “Fantastic Beasts 3,” with a script by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. Also starring in the film are Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci and Valerie Pachner.

The new trailer teases the increasingly darker tone for the franchise, and puts the focus on the fight against Grindelwald with some tense scenes between Mikkelsen and Law. Also, Dan Fogler’s muggle gets a wand.

“Fantastic Beasts” is planned as a five-film franchise, so there’s still road to go. But for now, the Wizarding World’s history — and specifically the story of Dumbledore — is being further fleshed out with this most recent film.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” opens exclusively in theaters from Warner Bros. on April 15, 2022. Read the official synopsis below.