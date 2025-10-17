It’s alive! We’re talking about Guillermo del Toro’s reimagining of “Frankenstein.” And it’s finally available to watch after the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival back in August. What better way to kick off spooky season than with an iconic and classic monster that we all grew up loving and scared of?

In a conversation with TheWrap’s Steve Pond at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, del Toro explained that “the book has become second nature to me” and strove to make his film feel as close to what it was like to read Mary Shelley’s iconic horror novel for the first time.

“It’s a lifetime of stuff in that movie, plus the biographical street that completely comes from my life,” he said. “I cannot parcel it and say, ‘this comes from here, this comes from there.’ Occasionally I can, but it’s about can you renew what it felt to read that book, what it felt to encounter those characters for the first time before they became figures to advertise radiators or cereal cartoons.”

Check out where to watch below.

When does “Frankenstein” come out?

“Frankenstein” comes out in theaters on Friday, Oct. 17, and will land on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 7

Is “Frankenstein” in theaters?

Yes, it will have a limited theatrical run. Check out the links below for tickets.

Will “Frankenstein” be streaming?

Yes, “Frankenstein” will be streaming on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 7.

What is “Frankenstein” about?

Here’s the official synopsis, per the film’s website: “Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.”

Who’s in the cast?

The “Frankenstein” cast includes Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Ineson, Felix Kammerer, Charles Dance and more.

Watch the trailer