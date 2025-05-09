Where to Watch ‘Friendship’: Is Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd’s Comedy Streaming?

Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd star in the new A24 bromance film

Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd
Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd in "Friendship" (SXSW)
Jacob Bryant

Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd have a budding bromance in the new A24 comedy “Friendship.”

The new film finds Robinson’s character trying to strike up a new friendship with his neighbor. He ends up wanting things to work out more than Rudd’s character and the pursuit of that friendship begins to ruin both of their lives.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Friendship” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd
When does “Friendship” come out?

“Friendship” releases in theaters on Friday, May 9.

Is “Friendship” streaming or in theaters?

Right now, “Friendship” is only available in theaters. The comedy enters a limited theatrical run on May 9 before expanding into wider theaters on May 23. As an A24 movie, “Friendship” will land on Max once it leaves theaters and heads to a streaming service.

Find “Friendship” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who is in the “Friendship” cast?

“Friendship” stars Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd as two men struggling through a budding bromance. They are joined by Kate Mara, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rick Worthy, Josh Segarra, Billy Bryk and Whitmer Thomas.

What is “Friendship” about?

Robinson and Rudd star as new neighbors who attempt to spark up a new friendship. Robinson’s Craig becomes much more enamored with Rudd’s Austin than vice versa, and it begins to unravel both of their lives. Here’s the official synopsis:

“A man tries to befriend his charismatic new neighbor, but it soon threatens to ruin both of their lives.

Paul Rudd at a screening of The Shape of Things in 2003
Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

