Chris Pratt is the latest actor to take on the role of Garfield, lending his voice to the new movie, out now. So, here’s what you need to know.

Garfield is the same sassy orange cat you’ve always known. He loves lasagna, hates Mondays, the whole shebang. (So really, it’s good movies typically come out on Fridays). And yes, he’s paired up with Odie, his canine friend, in “The Garfield Movie” too.

The animated film boasts a heavy-hitting voice cast, which we’ll get into below.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch “The Garfield Movie.”

What is the release date?

“The Garfield Movie” officially hit theaters nationwide on Friday, May 24, 2024, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Is “The Garfield Movie” streaming?

Not yet. This is a movie that, for now, you’ll only be able to see on the theatrical big screen. But, given that it’s a Sony film, it’ll likely head to Netflix when it’s time for the movie’s streaming debut. We’ll keep you posted on the date when it’s revealed.

What is “The Garfield Movie” about?

In “The Garfield Movie,” Garfield is unexpectedly reunited with his long-lost father, an alley cat called Vic. As a result, Garfield and Odie are sucked into a risky heist mission.

Who’s in the “Garfield” cast?

In addition to Chris Pratt, actors Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham, Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang, Brett Goldstein and a ton more lend their voices to the cast of characters in “Garfield.”

Watch the trailer