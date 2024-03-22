There’s something strange in the neighborhood yet again, so it’s time to bring in the Ghostbusters once more. The question is, where can you find them?

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” brings together the crew of old and new, but takes everything back to the very beginning — at least in terms of location. Starring Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Kumail Nanjiani and more, the new film brings the threat of a second ice age.

So, here’s what you need to know about seeing it.

When does “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” come out?

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” officially hit theaters everywhere on Friday, March 22. You can check your local theater listings to find out where it’s playing and when to show up to get your popcorn bucket (because yes, there are a few for this movie too).

Is “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” streaming?

Not yet. This film is a theatrical exclusive, which means you can only see it on the big screen for now. Thanks to a deal made with Netflix, the movie should go to that streamer first after its theatrical run, but it won’t be for at least six months.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact date when it’s announced.

Do you need to see past “Ghostbusters” films to understand “Frozen Empire”?

Considering this movie takes the story back to the original firehouse of the original, and brings back original cast members Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd, it might be helpful to you to know who they are and what they did in their films. At the very least, you should see the 2021 film “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” which introduced the new characters.

Who’s in the cast?

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace return from “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Coon plays the daughter of Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) and Wittrock and Grace play her kids. Rudd is a schoolteacher who strikes up a relationship with Coon.

“Frozen Empire” also finds most of the living original “Ghostbusters” actors returning: Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Annie Potts are back, and so is William Atherton as the Mayor of New York City.

New characters are played by Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt.

What is “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” about?

Here’s the official synopsis according to Sony:

In “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

You can see what TheWrap thought of the film here.

What is “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” rated?

The film is rated PG-13 for supernatural action/violence, language and suggestive references.

Watch the trailer: