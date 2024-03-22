If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, you call the Ghostbusters. But if you’re trying to figure out where to watch all the “Ghostbusters” films, you call us! And don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

With the release of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” now in theaters, there are a total of five films in the franchise now, dating all the way back to the original in 1984. And, for the most part, you can stream just about all of them pretty easily.

Here’s where you can find each “Ghostbusters” film.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Right now, you can watch the very first “Ghostbusters” film for free, no subscription needed, on Sling TV.

You can also stream it with a regular subscription to Hulu, AMC+, or Philo. If you have a premium subscription to YouTube, Prime Video or The Roku Channel, you can also stream it there.

Beyond that, you’ll have to rent or buy the film if you want to watch it online, which you can do with Google Play, Apple TV and Fandango.

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Sony

The first “Ghostbusters” sequel is currently streaming on Hulu, AMC+ and Philo.

You can also watch it with a premium subscription to Sling TV, YouTube, Prime Video or The Roku Channel. It is also available to rent or buy on Google Play, Apple TV and Fandango.

Ghostbusters (2016)

Sony

In 2016, Paul Feig brought fans a whole new set of Ghostbusters — this time, all women.

Starring Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Melissa McCarthy, the film wasn’t exactly well-received. But you can watch it online and decide for yourself. It’s streaming now on Prime Video.

You can also watch it online with a subscription to AMC+ and Philo. Premium subscriptions to YouTube and SlingTV will also get it for you. Beyond that, it’s available for purchase, just like the others.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Everett Collection)

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is streaming on Hulu, Sling TV and Fubo, and is on FXNOW if you have a cable TV subscription.

It’s available to rent or buy on YouTube, Fandango, Google Play, Apple TV and Prime Video.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Paul Rudd in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Sony)

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” is in theaters now, and will only be available there for awhile. But, it’s likely headed to Netflix after its theatrical run. We’ll keep you posted when an exact date is announced.