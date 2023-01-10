The 80th Golden Globes take place tonight with comedian Jerrod Carmichael as host. To continue awards season, films like “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Fablemans,” “Tár,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Banshees of Inisherin” and more are on tap as nominees in the first Globes ceremony since 2019.

Nominations were announced Monday, Dec. 7, 2022. The deadline for Motion Picture and Television submissions was Monday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the website for online submissions opening on Sept. 30. Modifications have been made to the supporting acting categories for television, such as Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a TV Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama as well as best Supporting Actor/Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology or Made for TV Movie.

What Time Do the 2023 Golden Globes Start?

The 2023 Golden Globes begin at 5 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 10, 2023.

Are the 2023 Golden Globes Streaming?

Yes, the 80th annual ceremony will be available to stream live on Peacock as well as the NBC Channel. You can get Peacock for $4.99/month.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 Golden Globes?

Award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

“I was very excited,” Carmichael told “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon three days ago. “And then I remembered that I’ll have to be working with my arch nemesis — NBC marketing. Oh how I hate NBC marketing. You guys don’t know.”

“They’re both lazy and push,” Carmichael added. “Which is a hell of a combo.” Carmichael previously worked with NBC for “The Carmichael Show.”

What Is the Golden Globes Controversy?

The Jan. 10 ceremony marks a return of the Golden Globes after several years of scandal and controversy plaguing the Hollywood Foreign Press over corruption and a lack of diversity within its voting membership. That ongoing scandal led to the suspension of the 2022 NBC telecast and resulted in the group’s sale to billionaire Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries. Uncertainty hung over how many celebrities would show up to the event.

TheWrap exclusively reported in December that while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had aimed to expand its membership to 300 voters for the 2023 awards, it fell short of that goal by 101.

Who Are the Nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes?

On the film side of things, Best Picture – Drama nominees include James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” Steven Spielberg’s “The Fablemans,” Todd Field’s “Tár” and Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” Best Picture nominees in the musical and comedy category include Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and Ruben Ostlund’s “Triangle of Sadness.”

Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman, Viola Davis, Ana de Armas and Michelle Williams are nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama. Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Hugh Jackman, Bill Nighy and Jeremy Pope are nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.

Musical/comedic Best Actress nominees include Lesley Manville, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh. Diego Calva, Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Colin Farrell and Ralph Fiennes round out the nominees for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.

Nominees for Best Animated picture include “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Inu-Oh,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Turning Red.” Filmic featured songs nominated for Best Song include Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Ciao Papa” by Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz and Alexandre from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, Benjamin Rice and BloodPop in “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Lift Me Up” by Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler and Tems, for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Naatu Naatu” by Chandrabosem and M. M. Keeravaani.

On the television front, Best Drama Series Nominees include “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “House of the Dragon,” “Ozark” and “Severance.” Best Musical/Comedy Series nominees include “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Wednesday.”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture nominees include “Black Bird,” “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “The Dropout,” “Pam & Tommy” and “The White Lotus” Season 2.