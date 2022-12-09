“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is here. The puppet made of pine returns amongst a mix of familiar, fantastical and first-time characters in the Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water” and “Crimson Peak” filmmaker’s latest feature. A passion project of del Toro’s, the filmmaker co-directed the film with Mark Gustafson and co-wrote the screenplay with Patrick McHale.

Several other “Pinocchio” productions have been carved out in the more recent years. Robert Zemeckis’ Disney iteration starred Tom Hanks as Gepetto just this year. Del Toro’s rendition adds many new characters as well as twists for those already familiar with this story.

For those wondering how to watch “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” we’ve got all your questions answered below.

When Did “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Come Out?

The film premiered at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival Oct. 15, and was released in select theaters on Nov. 9.

Is “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Streaming or in Theaters?

The stop-motion animated film is streaming exclusively on Netflix as of Dec. 9, but is still playing in some select theaters throughout December. Check your local listings.

What Is “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” About?

The “Nightmare Alley” director’s take on the Italian tale arrives after a 14-year process of getting the project made. Told from the perspective of Sebastian J. Cricket (voiced by Ewan McGregor) the story opens on Gepetto (voiced David Bradley) and his son Carlo and details their close bond as father and son. Carlo helps Gepetto with his woodwork, which he undertakes as the town carpenter in their small Italian village. But after Gepetto tragically loses his son during The Great War, he chops down a grand pine tree over his son’s grave (which is inhabited by Mr. Cricket) and attempts to resurrect his dead son through a wooden reincarnation.

A Wood Sprite (voiced by Tilda Swinton) witnesses Gepettp’s grief and grants his wish, imbuing his puppet with a “borrowed soul.” What follows results in an adventure between the puppet and his creator and a cunning carnival leader who wants to make money. All of this takes place in Mussolini-era fascist Italy.

Who Is in the Cast of “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”?

Ewan McGregor voices narrator Sebastian J. Cricket. David Bradley voices Gepetto. Gregory Mann voices Pinocchio the puppet and Carlo, his predecessor. Burn Gorman plays the priest, and Ron Perlman fills the role of Podesta, while Finn Wolfhard voices Podesta’s son Candlewick. John Turturro voices the Dottore. Cate Blanchett brings Spazzatura, the monkey companion of Count Volpe (Christoph Waltz) to life. Tilda Swinton voices both the Wood Sprite and her sister Death, and Tim Blake Nelson voices the Black Rabbits.

Where Are Other “Pinocchio” Adaptations Streaming?

You can stream the 2022 live-action “Pinocchio” and the 1940 Disney animated version on Disney+. Roberto Begnini’s 2020 version is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The 1996 film “The Adventures of Pinocchio,” starring Jonathan Taylor Thomas, is streaming on HBO Max.

Watch the Trailer for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”