How to Watch ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon’: Is the Zachary Levi Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Fans came to love Zachary Levi’s ability to act as a young boy in a man’s body in “Shazam!,” and now they’re getting a whole new dose of it — just, not in a superhero movie this time.

“Harold and the Purple Crayon” stars Levi in an unlikely feature film riff on the popular book that children all over the world grew up with. But, the Sony film puts a bit of a twist on the story, jumping forward in time from when readers first meet Harold.

Here’s everything you need to know heading into the film.

“Harold and the Purple Crayon” releases on Friday, Aug. 2.

Is “Harold and the Purple Crayon” streaming?

Not at the moment. For now, you can only see the movie in theaters. But since it’s a Sony Pictures film, odds are it will land on Netflix when it comes time for it to go to streaming. We’ll keep you posted on exactly when that will be.

What is “Harold and the Purple Crayon” about?

Based on the children’s book of the same name, “Harold and the Purple Crayon” is about a boy named Harold who can draw anything — and we do mean anything — and make it literally come to life. Of course, you’ll notice that Zachary Levi is definitely a man, not a boy.

Well, this movie follows Harold when he’s a bit older and his imagination is a bit bigger. When he imagines — and subsequently draws — a door that can take him to the real world, he takes his crayon with him and wreaks all kinds of havoc.

Watch the trailer