1990s comedy “House Party” is back and better than ever with just about the highest stakes you can imagine.

When best friends Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) find themselves completing odd jobs in LeBron James’ state of the art mansion — complete with a self-fluffing couch and a hologram of the king, himself — they jump on the opportunity to throw the most epic house party that will simultaneously provide a needed cashflow for the duo.

Now that they’ve decided on throwing the most elaborate party they’ve ever seen with an exclusive guest list, they just have one thing left to consider: will their party be crashed by its owner?

If you’re ready to kick back and relive the fun of “House Party,” here’s everything you need to know about the comedy when it comes out Friday, Jan. 13.

Is “House Party” in theaters or streaming?

If you want to catch the nostalgic flick when it premieres, you’ll have to watch in theaters. It’s not currently streaming. Check your local listings.

Since this is a Warner Bros. film, it will likely be streaming on HBO Max sometime between 45 and 90 days from release. So expect it on the streaming service at the end of February at the earliest.

What is “House Party” about?

Best friends and club promoters Damon and Kevin have hustled all their life to make ends meet — until one very decked out crib offers them the opportunity to solve all their problems in just one night. As the pair goes about their odd jobs by cleaning a mansion, they discover the not so humble abode belongs to the one and only LeBron James. While their initial excitement sets in, an idea strikes Damon and Kevin: host the party of a lifetime in the mansion and make more money than they could ever imagine.

With the futures of the friends and their families on the line, Damon and Kevin plan an extravageant, celebrity-filled house party — with their fingers crossed the owner doesn’t catch wind of their plan.

Who is in the “House Party” cast?

Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, D.C. Young Fly and Scott Mescudi star in the reboot, but keep an eye out for cameos from OG “House Party” stars and hip-hop duo Kid ‘n Play Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin.

Watch the “House Party” trailer:

Is the Original “House Party” Streaming?

Yes! You can stream the first “House Party” movie on HBO Max right now.