A brand new “Ice Age” movie is upon us, but this one’s a bit different. “Ice Age 6” is officially titled “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” and puts Simon Pegg’s one-eyed weasel Buck front and center in an adventure of his own. The film was originally being developed as a Buck Wild TV series spinoff, but when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the story was re-developed as a feature film.

So where is “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” streaming? And who from the original voice cast returned? Find out below.

Is “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” Streaming?

Yes, “Ice Age 6” is a Disney+ original and is streaming on Disney+ exclusively starting on Jan. 28.

Is “Ice Age 6” in Theaters?

No, the new “Ice Age” movie is not playing in movie theaters.

What Is “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” About?

Eager for a little independence, possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but soon find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.

Who Is in the “Ice Age 6” Cast?

While Simon Pegg reprises his role as Buck Wild, the main “Ice Age” characters have been replaced with new actors. Sean Kenin replaces Ray Romano as Manny, Jake Green replaces John Leguizamo as Sid, Skyler Stone replaces Denis Leary as Diego, Dominique Jennings replaces Queen Latifah as Ellie, and Vincent Tong and Aaron Harris replace Seann William Scott and Josh Peck as Crash and Eddie.

New cast members include Utkarsh Ambudkar as villain Orson and Justina Machado as Zee.

Are the Other “Ice Age” Movies Streaming on Disney+?

Yes, you can stream all five previous “Ice Age” movies — “Ice Age,” “Ice Age: The Meltdown,” “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift” and “Ice Age: Collision Course” — on Disney+, as well as the holiday-themed, Scrat-starring short films “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas” and “Ice Age: The Great Egg Scapade.”