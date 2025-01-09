How to Watch Jimmy Carter’s State Funeral Live

Former President Jimmy Carter will be honored on Thursday with a state funeral in Washington D.C., where Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Al Gore and many others will attend to pay their respects.

The nation’s 39th president died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, passing Ronald Reagan as the oldest American president.

Defeated in his bid for re-election in 1980 by Republican Ronald Reagan, Carter embarked on a remarkable post-presidency career as a best-selling author, ad-hoc diplomat and advocate for human rights through his Atlanta-based Carter Center.

Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his post-presidency work to promote global health, particularly in Africa, and to mediate in worldwide conflicts in countries such as Bosnia, Haiti and Ethiopia.

Here’s how to watch Carter’s State funeral live.

What time does it start?

The funeral begins streaming at 10 am ET.

Is it streaming?

Yes, you can watch Jimmy Carter’s funeral in the YouTube video above.

Is the funeral on TV?

Yes, the funeral is being broadcast by all the major news networks. CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, CNN, MSNBC, CSPAN and Fox News. You can watch it on any of those networks, in addition to coverage from anchors throughout and after the service.