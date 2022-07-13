Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial is still circulating in the news, and NBC News has created a new documentary analyzing just how social media — specifically TikTok — impacted the perception and verdict of the six-week-long trial.

Across NBC News digital channels, “A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media” will analyze how supporters of Depp and Heard took to social media to express their unwavering support as well as using the various applications as their sole news source.

But how do you watch the new Johnny Depp/Amber Heard documentary? Is it streaming or on TV? All your questions answered below.

When Does “A Marriage on Trial” Come Out?

”A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media“ documentary premieres Wednesday, July 13, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Is the Documentary Streaming?

The documentary will be available to stream on NBC News’ streaming network NBC News NOW, which will be one way to watch at the 10:30pm ET premiere time.

It will be available on-demand to stream on NBCNews.com the same day and will be available to stream on Peacock starting August 1.

To watch the 30-minute documentary on Peacock, you’ll need access to a Peacock account, which comes in two tiers: subscriptions for Peacock Premium are $4.99 a month, or you can get a yearly subscription for $49.99 a year.

What Is “A Marriage on Trial” About?

The 30-minute documentary will specifically highlight and examine how this celebrity trial differed from past trials, due to its evolution on TikTok, and how it became “the TikTok trial.” NBC News’ intentions with the documentary are to “examine how the trial evolved into ‘the TikTok trial’ and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.”

Following the June 1 verdict, “A Marriage on Trial” explores the aftermath of the trial as well as the continued media frenzy that dominated both broadcast news and social media sites — most aggresively on TikTok. The documentary will include interviews with both experts and insiders from the trial, as well as Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Ruth Glenn, American University Law Professor and gendered violence expert Jamie Abrams, NBC News senior breaking news reporter Doha Madani, NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge and People Magazine’s Nigel Smith, among others.

Watch the Trailer