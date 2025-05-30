Where to Watch ‘Karate Kid: Legends’: Is the Kung Fu Movie Streaming?

“Karate Kid: Legends” brings the beloved ’80s franchise back to the big screen.

The latest film in the “Karate Kid” franchise continues building on the legacy of the series by bringing mainstays Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han together to teach a new prodigy before a major tournament in New York. The film marks the first return to theaters for the “Karate Kid” saga since 2010 – though the spinoff series “Cobra Kai” ran for six seasons on Netflix.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Karate Kid: Legends” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Karate Kid: Legends” come out?

“Karate Kid: Legends” drops in theaters on Friday, May 30.

Is “Karate Kid: Legends” streaming or in theaters?

Right now “Karate Kid: Legends” is only playing in theaters so the only way to see it is to buy a movie ticket. When it’s theatrical run ends it will land on a streaming service and it’s new home will be updated here.

Find “Karate Kid: Legends” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who is in “Karate Kid: Legends” cast?

“Karate Kid: Legends” returns Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan as Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han respectively. They are joined by the newest karate kid Ben Wang as Li Fong. Joshua Jackson and Ming-Na Wen round out the major cast for the sequel.

What is “Karate Kid: Legends” about?

“Karate Kid: Legends” is the latest entry in the kung fu franchise. The newest film teams Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han to help teach a young prodigy before a major competition in New York. Here’s the official synopsis:

“After kung fu prodigy Li Fong relocates to New York City, he attracts unwanted attention from a local karate champion and embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition with the help of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso.”

Watch the trailer: