How to Watch the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 Fight Live

The historic trilogy fight headlines the first-ever all-female card at Madison Square Garden Friday on Netflix

Two female boxers with braided hair clash head-to-head in an intense moment during a match, each wearing gloves and focused expressions inside the ring.
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (Getty Images)

Following two powerhouse fights, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will face off Friday at Madison Square Garden for the most decorated night in boxing history.

The historic all-women’s boxing card, presented by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, features 21 world titles on the line across five championship fights. Taylor and Serrano have already broken records in the boxing world, bringing high viewership and attendance to major venues across the globe.

For Friday’s fight, Irish fighter Taylor, 39, will defend her undisputed junior welterweight titles. Puerto Rican fighter Serrano, 36, will attempt to even the playing field and win her first match over Taylor.

The pair faced off for the first time in April 2022 at MSG, with Taylor winning on a split decision. Their most recent fight was ahead of the Paul-Tyson Netflix live event, in which Taylor won on a unanimous decision.

Keep reading for more details on how to watch the highly anticipated trilogy bout and the other female fights taking place live on Friday.

What time is the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight?

The night of female fights will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT with a series of preliminary fights as well as precursors to Taylor and Serrano. The four-hour event will conclude with the Taylor vs. Serrano fight. They are expected to walk in the ring at approximately 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch?

“Taylor vs. Serrano 3” will stream live globally on Netflix and will take place in person at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Is it streaming?

The fight will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Have they fought before?

Yes! This is the third matchup between Taylor and Serrano. Taylor leads the rivalry 2-0. They fought in April 2022 and November 2024.

What’s the structure of the fight?

The Taylor vs. Serrano fight will be contested under the standard rules for women’s boxing. There will only be 10, two-minute rounds.

What fights will take place before the main event?

Before the main event, seven different female fights will take place, four of which are preliminary fights. See the matchup details below:

  • Ellie Scotney vs. Yamileth Mercado, unified junior featherweight title
  • Alycia Baumgardner vs. Jennifer Miranda, unified junior lightweight title
  • Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green, unified super middleweight title

Prelim fights

  • Cherneka Johnson vs. Shurretta Metcalf, unified bantamweight title
  • Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica Camara, junior welterweights
  • Ramla Ali vs. Lila Furtado, junior featherweights
  • Tamm Thibeault vs. Mary Casamassa, middleweights

Who hosts the fight?

Kate Scott and former world champ Andre Ward will anchor the fight with boxing legend Laila Ali contributing as an analyst. Sean Grande will call the action, joined by Seniesa Estrada and Ali for in-fight commentary.

