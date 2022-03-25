Will Smith could win his first Oscar with “King Richard,” a drama directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green that tells the story of a young Venus and Serena Williams and how their relationship with their father and coach (played by Smith) shaped their efforts. The film has drawn critical praise and has been a fixture in the awards race, earning six Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor.

But if you’re looking to catch up on the film, here’s where to watch it.

When Did “King Richard” Come Out?

“King Richard” was released on Nov. 19 following its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in September.

Is “King Richard” Streaming?

Yes, “King Richard” is streaming on HBO Max right now. It was released on the streaming service on Nov. 19 as part of Warner Bros.’ strategy to release its entire 2021 film slate on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, but after 31 days the film left the streaming service. It’s now back as of March 24, just in time for the Oscars.

Is “King Richard” on Digital or Blu-ray?

Yes, you can also purchase the film on Digital, Blu-ray or DVD.

What Is “King Richard” About?

Warner Bros.

Written by Zach Baylin, the film follows the journey of Richard Williams and how instrumental he was in shaping the lives and talents of young Venus and Serena Williams. Richard enacts a plan that sets his daughters up for success on the global stage.

Who Is in the “King Richard” Cast?

The cast of “King Richard” is as follows: