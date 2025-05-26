How to Watch ‘The Librarians: The Next Chapter’: Christian Kane Explains | Video

A new set of Librarians, an ancient group that keeps mystical artifacts from falling into the hands of evildoers, is ready to protect Europe, solve murders and meet King Arthur in “The Librarians: The Next Chapter.”

“The Librarians” original star Christian Kane is back (briefly) as Jacob Stone, who brings the newbies up to speed on the fact that yes, there are such things as lost souls, demons and magic.

The rollout schedule is complicated by several playoffs, including the NBA and the NHL, so we’ve included this handy video (embedded blow) from Kane to explain the multiple ways the Librarians might be time traveling across your TV schedule.

When does “The Librarians: The Next Chapter” premiere?

The spinoff debuts on TNT with a two-night premiere event starting on Sunday, May 25 following NBA Playoffs coverage, with episode two premiering on Monday, May 26 as soon as the NHL Playoffs end, or approximately 11:30 p.m ET and 8:30 p.m. PT both nights.

June 9 and June 16 may see the show bumped to a later slot again for more NHL action if the Stanley Cup is still up for grabs

Subsequent episodes, beginning on June 30, will air in their regular slot of Monday nights at 9 p.m ET/PT.

Is “The Librarians: The Next Chapter” on streaming?

TNT cable subscribers are able to stream on their chosen device, but the channel does not have a separate streaming platform.

What is “The Librarians: The Next Chapter” about?

The new series focuses on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a Librarian from 1847 who now finds himself stuck in the present.

When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, he inadvertently releases magic across Europe. With the help of his new team, which includes a brillant historian, a scientific genius and a highly skilled Guardian, he has only six months to set things right.

Per TNT, the season will include Agatha Christie-style murders, time travel to the days of King Arthur in Camelot and an encounter with the first-ever vampire.

Who’s in “The Librarians: The Next Chapter”?

The 12-part series stars Callum McGowan, Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall,, Olivia Morris as Lysa Pascal and Bluey Robinson as Connor Green. Caroline Loncq guest stars as Elaine Astolat and Kane guests as Jacob Stone.

