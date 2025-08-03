How to Watch Lollapalooza 2025: Where Is the Music Festival Streaming?

Summer may be coming to a close, but Lollapalooza is just getting started at Grant’s Park in Chicago. But you don’t have to be in the Windy City to catch this year’s slew of musicians.

This year’s headliners include A$AP Rocky, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter. Throughout the weekend other artists like Gracie Abrams, Finneas, Bleachers, Rüfüs Du Sol and Martin Garrix will perform across the festival’s nine stages.

The four-day music festival kicked off Thursday night, and fans can stream the festival at home only on Hulu.

For more details on when and how to watch your favorite acts this weekend, keep reading:

When is Lollapalooza this year?

Lollapalooza kicks off Thursday, July 31 and concludes Sunday, Aug. 3.

Where is Lollapalooza held?

The four-day music festival will take place at Grant Park in Chicago. Performances will take place at nine different stages at the festival. Check out the festival’s Instagram for a detailed lineup for each day.

Where is Lollapalooza streaming?

Lollapalooza will stream exclusively on Hulu and is available to all subscriber tiers. This is part of Hulu’s greater investment in live music entertainment, as they will stream the Austin City Limits Music Festival this October.

There will be two channels airing performances live throughout all four days of the festival. Keep reading for more details.

When does Lollapalooza start?

Performances begin streaming each day at 2:05 p.m. PT / 5:05 p.m. ET and conclude after midnight. You can see the full schedule of performances here.

Who is performing at Lollapalooza?

Headlining this year’s festival are Tyler, The Creator and Luke Combs on Thursday; Olivia Rodrigo and Korn on Friday; Rüfüs Du Sol and Twice on Saturday and Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky on Sunday.

See the full lineup here.

What time can I stream the headliners?

There will be two separate channels broadcasting performances from the music festival. Below you will find a detailed schedule for when which acts perform on which channels throughout the weekend. Times are subject to change, and all livestream schedules are listed in ET.

Channel 1 Schedule

Thursday, July 31, 2025

5:05 PM – Durand Bernarr

5:45 PM – The Blessed Madonna

6:50 PM – Barry Can’t Swim

8:00 PM – Gracie Abrams

9:10 PM – Cage the Elephant

10:15 PM – Tyler, the Creator

11:35 PM – Mau P

Friday, August 1, 2025

5:05 PM – Ravyn Lenae

6:15 PM – T-Pain

7:20 PM – Foster the People

8:30 PM – Bleachers

9:40 PM – Olivia Rodrigo

11:15 PM – Korn

12:50 AM – Knock2

Saturday, August 2, 2025

5:05 PM – Charlotte Lawrence

6:10 PM – Max McNown

7:15 PM – Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

8:25 PM – Marina

9:30 PM – Clairo

10:35 PM – Chase & Status

11:45 PM – Rüfüs. Du Sol

Sunday, August 3, 2025

5:05 PM – Nimino

5:40 PM – BoyNextDoor

6:50 PM – KatsEye

7:45 PM – Rebecca Black

8:50 PM – Mariah the Scientist

10:00 PM – Sabrina Carpenter

11:25 PM – A$AP Rocky

Channel 2 Schedule

Thursday, July 31, 2025

5:05 PM – Prospa

5:50 PM – Sierra Ferrell

7:00 PM – Magdalena Bay

8:05 PM – Cloonee

9:00 PM – Royel Otis

10:05 PM – Luke Combs

11:40 PM – Dom Dolla

Friday, August 1, 2025

5:05 PM – Isabel LaRosa

5:45 PM – Murda Beatz

6:40 PM – Amaarae

7:45 PM – Bunt.

8:50 PM – Djo

10:00 PM – Isoxo

11:20 PM – Wallows

Saturday, August 2, 2025

5:05 PM – Sam Austins

5:30 PM – Young Miko

6:45 PM – Bôa

7:55 PM – Doechii

8:55 PM – Levity

9:30 PM – Jpegmafia

10:40 PM – Twice

12:15 AM – Two Friends

Sunday, August 3, 2025

5:15 PM – Marlon Hoffstadt

6:20 PM – Remi Wolf

7:00 PM – Finneas

8:10 PM – Isaiah Rashad

9:15 PM – The Marías

10:25 PM – Dominic Fike

11:30 PM – Martin Garrix