A decade after “MacGruber” opened in theaters and proceeded to tank at the box office, Will Forte’s beloved comedy character returns in an all new TV series that continues the story of the world’s most inept hero. MacGruber first appeared on “Saturday Night Live” when Forte was a cast member, and the character was subsequently adapted in feature film form for a comedy movie that was released in 2010. Over the years, “MacGruber” has amassed a devoted fan following, and Forte and the film’s creators have long teased an idea for a sequel.

That sequel has finally come to fruition on the small screen, but you may be wondering where, exactly, can you watch the “MacGruber” show? We’ve got you covered.

Where Is the “MacGruber” Show Streaming?

All eight episodes of the “MacGruber” show will be streaming on Peacock starting on Dec. 16. Each episode is 30 minutes in length, and the only way to watch the series is on Peacock. You can get Peacock for free with ads, but there’s also a Peacock Premium version for $4.99 a month.

Who Is in the “MacGruber” Show Cast?

Peacock

Will Forte returns as MacGruber, but the cast also finds Kristen Wiig returning as Vicki St. Elmo and Ryan Phillippe reprising his role as Dixon Piper from the film. Additional cast members include Sam Elliott as Perry, Laurence Fishburne as General Barrett Fasoose, Billy Zane as Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, Joseph Lee Anderson as Major Harold Kernst and Timothy V. Murphy as Constantine Bach.

What Is the “MacGruber” Show About?

The series picks up 10 years after the events of the film, with MacGruber having been in jail this entire time. Upon release, he’s tasked with a new mission: track down a mysterious villain from his past (Billy Zane’s Enos Queeth). To enact said mission, he reunites with Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper.

Where Is the “MacGruber” Movie Streaming?

You can stream the “MacGruber” film right now on Peacock.

Watch the “MacGruber” Show Trailer