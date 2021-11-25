The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual tradition, as folks plop down in front of the TV on Thanksgiving morning to ooh and aah at the various floats, enjoy a touch of Broadway and relax before it’s time to get cooking. But of course with so many having cut the cable cord, figuring out where and how to watch the parade can be trickier than normal.

NBC is once again broadcasting the parade on Thursday morning hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, and for the first time ever official streaming options are available for those who don’t have a cable subscription.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the parade so you don’t miss the balloons and musical performances.

What Time Does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Start?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air at exactly 9 a.m. in every time zone on NBC, and will run until 12 p.m. That means if you’re watching on the West Coast, you’ll be watching a delayed feed. But if you tune in at 9 a.m. on the East Coast, you’ll be seeing the festivities live.

Where Is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Streaming?

You can stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Peacock. That livestream starts at 9 a.m. ET, so you can watch the live East Coast feed of the parade if you choose to go the streaming route. If you don’t have a Peacock subscription, it starts at $5 per month for the ad-supported tier and is $10 per month if you don’t want ads. You can also stream the parade through any service that allows live TV viewing, like YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live?

Yes. After last year’s socially distanced event in which crowds were forbidden, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is back to an in-person event this year. The floats will go down their traditional 2.5-mile route through Manhattan, with stops for performances in front of the cameras.

Who Is Performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Confirmed to appear during the parade are Korean girl group Aespa, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, “Blue’s Clues & You!” host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of “Blue’s Clues” – Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock’s “Girls5eva” (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, and Tauren Wells; with an extra special appearance by Santa Claus.

The parade will also feature a special performance by Carrie Underwood from her album, “My Gift (Special Edition).” And with regards to the Broadway performances, you can look forward to numbers from “SIX,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “Wicked,” along with a sneak preview of NBC’s “Annie Live!” And of course the Radio City Rockettes will also be on hand.