From “Queen Bees and Wannabees” by Rosalind Wiseman to Tina Fey’s 2004 cult classic to the 2018 musical, “Mean Girls” has seen three iterations, and the fourth — a movie musical adapted from the Broadway production — will take the story from the stage to the big screen. Fey’s new 2024 script updates her original adapted screenplay based on Wiseman’s book. From book to film to musical to movie musical, the “SNL” alum has shepherded the comedy through many different media.

Fey herself will also reprise her role as Ms. Norbury, homeroom and calculus teacher at North Shore High School in Chicago. Her “SNL” alum Tim Meadows will also return as Principal Ron Duvall. As for the rest of the cast, the only face familiar to the world of North Shore High is Reneé Rapp, who will star as the ultimate mean girl, Regina George. Viewers may recognize many of the rest of the cast from their various roles in “Moana” (2016), “A Strange Loop” on Broadway, “Love, Victor,” “Senior Year,” “Mare of Easttown” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Get in losers, and we’ll share all the details about how to watch “Mean Girls” (2024):

When Does “Mean Girls” (2024) come out?

“Mean Girls” arrives in theaters on Friday, Jan. 12.

Is the New “Mean Girls” Movie a Musical?

Yes, “Mean Girls” (2024) is adapted from the Broadway “Mean Girls” musical, also written by Tina Fey. Reneé Rapp starred in the Broadway production starting in June 2019 up until it shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the musical’s numbers made it into the 2024 film, but not all of them. Rapp has also contributed new music to the film, tapping Megan Thee Stallion for a feature in “Not My Fault.”

Will “Mean Girls” (2024) Be Streaming?

The film will have a theatrical run before it arrives on Paramount+ for streaming. Initially, the movie musical was slated to go straight-to-streaming before Paramount decided to put it on the big screen first.

What Is “Mean Girls” (2024) About?

Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) grew up in the African Sahara because of her mother (Jenna Fischer) until her mother decided to take a job at Northwestern so that Cady could live a more conventional teenage lifestyle. On her first day of school at North Shore High, Cady falls in with Janis ‘Imi’ike (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian Hubbard (Jaquel Spivey), who take it upon themselves to guide her through the social hierarchy of the student body, but then she falls into the cliquey clutches of “The Plastics,” a trio known for being untouchable and the most popular girls in school, led by Regina George (Reneé Rapp) with her two best friends Gretchen Wieners (Bebe Wood) and Karen Shetty (Avantika). Things only snowball when connections between Regina and Janis, as well as Regina and Cady’s crush Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney) come to light.

Who Is in the Cast of “Mean Girls” (2024)?

Angourie Rice (“Mare of Easttown,” “The Last Thing He Told Me,” “Every Day”) as Cady Heron

Reneé Rapp (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”) as Regina George

Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana,” “Crush”) as Janis ‘Imi’ike

Jaquel Spivey (“A Strange Loop”) as Damian Hubbard

Christopher Briney (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”) as Aaron Samuels

Bebe Wood (“Love, Victor”) as Gretchen Wieners

Avantika (“Senior Year”) as Karen Shetty

Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury

Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall

Jon Hamm as Coach Carr

Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron

Busy Philipps as Mrs. George

Where Can I Watch the Original “Mean Girls” (2004)?

“Mean Girls” (2004) is available to stream via Paramount+. Paramount produced the original film starring Lindsey Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Jonathan Bennett and more.

Watch the trailer for the new “Mean Girls” movie below: