Move over, “Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve” – there’s a new NYE show in town, and co-hosts Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson promise it’ll be a good time.

Earlier this month, the pair appeared on The Tonight Show to promote the special and give audiences a sneak peek. “I wanted to do something that’s obviously traditional, but I knew that we would do it in a way that’s unique and unconventional,” said Cyrus.

The “Prisoner” singer also revealed that they would be filming in Miami, rather than New York, as is customary for NYE specials. “I’m gonna have no clothes on, per usual,” she quipped. “He’ll be funny and I’ll be naked and together we got a show.”

Cyrus and Davidson will ring in 2022 with a little help from some famous friends: Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and others which have yet to be announced. Cyrus will oversee the musical lineup.

As to whether Davidson would be contributing his vocals to the show, the comedian answered, “Absolutely not” without skipping a beat. Davidson’s “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels is set to executive produce the special.

If you’d like to ring in the new year with the duo, here are all the viewing details you need to know.

When does “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” premiere?

The show will air live from Miami on Friday, Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET and will end Jan. 1 at 12:30 a.m.

Will “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” be playing on TV?

Yes, you can watch the live broadcast on NBC.

Will “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” be streaming?

Yes, the special will air simultaneously on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Peacock has three subscription models: free (with limited ads); premium (with limited ads) at $4.99 per month; and plus (ad-free) at $9.99 per month.