Guy Ritchie’s latest adventure film has arrived in the form of “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” and it takes viewers back once again to World War II — but it might not be an aspect with which audiences are familiar.

Based on a true story, the movie follows Gus March-Phillips (Henry Cavill) as he leads a small group of men to sink a Nazi supply ship on a secret, unsanctioned mission for the British government. As they sail to the island where the ship is temporarily docked, they face the threat of being imprisoned if the British catch them, or far worse if the Germans catch them.

Here’s everything to know about how to watch “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly” warfare right now.

When does “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” come out?

“The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” hit theaters everywhere on Friday, April 19, 2024. But, depending on where you live, you might’ve been able to catch an early showing of it.

Is “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” streaming?

For now, the movie will only be available in theaters. But after its theatrical window, it will likely go to Starz, followed by Peacock. We’ll keep you posted on exactly when that’s happening.

Who’s in the cast?

The Ministry is made up of a lot of famous faces, including Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Henry Golding and more.

What is “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” about?

This movie is indeed based on a true story, known as Operation Postmaster. It was a secret mission by the British to steal Italian and German ships from the Spanish island of Fernando Po. But, as with many movies, “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” fictionalizes quite a bit.

Watch the trailer