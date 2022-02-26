Organized in 1967 and debuting August 13 of that same year, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Image Awards show came to be thanks to Maggie Hathaway, Sammy Davis Jr. and Willis Edwards. These three activists came together through the NAACP Beverly Hills-Hollywood branch to set the precedent for the now annual ceremony.

The mission of the awards is “to honor outstanding black actors, actresses, writers, producers, directors, and recognize those working in Hollywood who supported those artists.” The scope has developed across African American communities and cultures.

There are 54 awards across the categories of film, television, literature and music. There are also several honorary awards. Voting rights remain with NAACP members.

Many may be wondering how to watch the upcoming 53rd ceremony, and the info can be found below:

When Are the 53rd NAACP Image Awards?

Award nominees were announced January 18, and the winners will be revealed during the two-hour Live TV special, which will be hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards Winner Anthony Anderson, airing Saturday, February 26th, 2022 8/7c on BET (Black Entertainment Television).

Will the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Be Streaming?

The awards ceremonies in the past have been available to stream on fuboTV. Non-televised award categories will be announced February 21-25 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on naacpimageawards.net and the NAACP Image Awards YouTube channel.

Who Will Be at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards?

Presenters for the LIVE show include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, Simu Liu, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and NAACP Board Chairman Leon W. Russell.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson will be presented with the NAACP Chairman’s Award and Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, will be presented with the Social Justice Impact Award.

The virtual show will be hosted nightly by actor and comedian Affion Crockett and presenters include Aida Rodriquez, Asiahn Bryant, Clint Coley, Cory Hardrict, Courtney Nichole, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Derrick Johnson, Karen Boykin-Towns, Khleo Thomas, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Leon W. Russell, Lori Harvey, Luke Lawal, Jr., Marcel Spears, Matt Cedeno, Melissa L. Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Wisdom Cole.

