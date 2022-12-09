If any horror lovers are disappointed by the upcoming slate of holiday cheer, “Nanny” might be just the right flick to get your fill of spookiness this holiday season.

In the aptly titled “Nanny,” Anna Diop stars as immigrant nanny Aisha who moves to New York City to work as a nanny for an affluent family. As Aisha begins to miss the son she left behind as she cares for the family’s daughter, something sinister enters her mind.

If you’re eager for some chills and thrills of mind, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “Nanny.”

Is “Nanny” in theaters or streaming?

The horror flick is currently playing in select theaters. Check your local listings.

You can stream “Nanny” on Prime Video beginning Dec. 15.

What is “Nanny” about?

The film follows Aisha, a Senegalese emigrant who moves to New York City after being hired by a wealthy couple to become a nanny for their daughter, leaving her son thousands of miles away. As caring for the family’s daughter becomes her everyday life, her son’s absence weighs on her and Aisha is determined to reunite with him in the U.S.

As she awaits her son’s impending arrival, Aisha’s mind becomes filled with violent thoughts as her volatile work situation worsens.

Who is in the “Nanny” cast?

Anna Diop stars as Aisha alongside Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector and Rose Decker. Other notable cast members include Leslie Uggams, Olamide Candide-Johnson, Mitzie Pratt and

Keturah Hamilton.

Watch the “Nanny” trailer: