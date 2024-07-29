Streaming Spectacle: How AVOD and Free Services Are Captivating Olympics Viewers

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics set significant viewing records in the U.S. and other countries around the world. NBCU reported that the ceremony was the most-watched since the 2012 London Olympics, drawing 28.6 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. This marked a 60% increase compared to the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony and an 8% increase over the Rio Olympics’ ceremony, according to NBCU. It’s expected that viewership throughout the games will also break records around the world as access to the events is in the hands of more people globally than ever before.

While SVOD service Peacock is the streaming home of the Olympics in the United States, viewership around the world has been driven significantly by the rise of AVOD channels, which have democratized access to live sports content around the world. From Canada to Australia, and everywhere in between, these growing broadcasting models have brought the Olympics into the homes of billions, offering extensive live and on-demand coverage.

Below, we explore the global impact of AVOD channels on Olympic viewership, highlighting a few countries and key places to watch the Olympics for free internationally.

United States

In the United States, NBC provides comprehensive Olympic coverage through multiple platforms. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app are offering extensive streaming options free with ads. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, used to offer a free ad-supported tier but has since moved to paid subscription models. However, it still provides a significant amount of Olympic content with ads for its lower-tier subscribers. Among the most anticipated events are gymnastics and track and field, with star athletes drawing huge audiences.

Canada

Canada’s CBC Gem provides a versatile streaming service, offering both FAST and AVOD options. This hybrid model allows viewers to watch Olympic events live and on-demand for free, while also generating revenue through advertisements. CBC Gem’s comprehensive coverage ensures that Canadians can enjoy the Olympics without any financial barriers. Track and field events, swimming, and basketball are among the most anticipated sports in Canada during the Summer Olympics.

United Kingdom

The BBC iPlayer stands out in the United Kingdom, offering extensive free-to-air live Olympic coverage with English language commentary. This FAST model has made it easier for U.K. viewers to follow the games in real-time without any subscription fees, ensuring that the excitement of the Olympics is accessible to all. Athletics and cycling events are particularly popular, with British athletes having strong performances in these sports.

France

France.tv provides live streaming and on-demand coverage of the Olympics, making it a top FAST channel in France. This platform ensures that French viewers can access Olympic events without any subscription costs, supported by advertising. French audiences are particularly excited about events like judo and fencing, where their athletes traditionally excel.

Germany

Germany’s ARD Mediathek and ZDF offer extensive live streaming of the Olympics. Both platforms utilize FAST models, making Olympic content widely accessible to German viewers without any financial barriers. Soccer and handball are among the most watched and anticipated sports in Germany, with a strong following.

Italy

RAI in Italy provides comprehensive live streaming of the Olympics through its FAST platform, allowing Italian viewers to enjoy the games without subscription costs. Italians are particularly passionate about sports like soccer and swimming, with high hopes for their athletes.

Spain

RTVE Play offers live streaming of the Olympics in Spain, providing free access to the games through its FAST model, supported by advertising revenue. Basketball and tennis are highly anticipated events, especially with Spanish stars competing.

Chile

Chilevision offers live streaming and on-demand coverage of the Olympics through its FAST platform. This service ensures that Chilean viewers can follow the games without any financial barriers. Soccer and athletics are among the most watched sports in Chile.

Colombia

Caracol provides live streaming and on-demand services of the Olympics in Colombia, utilizing a FAST model to offer free access to the events. Sports like soccer and cycling are particularly popular in Colombia.

Mexico

In Mexico, Claro Sports and Marca Claro provide comprehensive coverage of the Olympics through both FAST and AVOD models. These platforms offer live streaming and on-demand content, ensuring that Mexican viewers can access Olympic events for free, supported by advertising revenue. Soccer and boxing are among the most anticipated and watched sports in Mexico, reflecting the nation’s strong sports culture.

Brazil

Brazil’s Globo and SporTV are leading the charge in providing Olympic coverage through FAST and AVOD channels. These platforms offer extensive live and on-demand content, making it easy for Brazilian viewers to follow the games without any subscription costs. Soccer and volleyball are particularly popular in Brazil, with the nation’s teams often performing strongly in these sports.

India

India’s JioCinema offers live streaming and on-demand coverage of the Olympics through an AVOD model. This approach allows Indian viewers to access a wide range of Olympic content for free, with the service funded by advertisements. Field hockey is among the most followed sports in India, with significant interest in track and field events as well.

Japan

In Japan, NHK provides comprehensive coverage of the Olympics through both FAST and traditional broadcast models. The NHK Plus streaming service offers live and on-demand content for free, supported by advertising. Japanese viewers are particularly enthusiastic about sports such as gymnastics, swimming, and judo, where their athletes have historically excelled.

South Africa

In South Africa, SABC provides free live streaming of the Olympics across web, TV, and app platforms. This FAST model ensures that South African viewers can follow every moment of the games without any subscription costs. Athletics, particularly events featuring South African sprinters and swimmers, are highly anticipated.

Australia

In Australia, 9Now and Channel 9 deliver extensive free-to-air coverage of the Olympics live and on-demand. These FAST platforms ensure that Australians can follow every moment of the games without needing to subscribe to a paid service, enhancing the accessibility of Olympic content. Swimming and athletics are particularly popular, with Australian athletes frequently excelling in these areas.

