Thousands of lives were lost due to the Holocaust but, thanks to one man, nearly one thousand children were saved. That man is Sir Nicholas Winton, and his story is now being told on the big screen, with “One Life.”

The new film tells the story of Winton throughout his life, and his successful efforts to rescue Jewish children from Czechoslovakia during wartime. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Helena Bonham Carter and more, the movie tells the true story of a man who just wanted to help out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the holocaust drama.

When did ‘One Life’ come out?

“One Life” debuted in a small number of theaters on Friday, March 15.

Is ‘One Life’ streaming anywhere?

“One Life” was released exclusively in theaters by Bleecker Street, so at the moment, it is not streaming anywhere. But, after its theatrical run, odds are it will hit Showtime movie channels, thanks to an exclusive output deal struck between the two companies in 2022. We’ll keep you updated on an exact streaming date and location, once it is announced.

For now, check your local listings for tickets.

What is ‘One Life’ about?

“One Life” follows Nicholas Winton, a British stockbroker who helps rescue Jewish children from Czechoslovakia during wartime, and sent them to safe foster homes.

Who’s in the “One Life” cast?

Winton is played by Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, at least in his older age. Hopkins shares the role with Johnny Flynn. The ensemble also includes Helena Bonham Carter, Lena Olin and Jonathan Pryce.

Is ‘One Life’ a true story?

Yes, “One Life” is indeed a true story. Nicky Winton — as he was known to his loved ones — was a real man, who helped real children escape the Nazis, using a program now known as Kindertransport.

Altogether, he rescued nearly 700 children, but his efforts went unnoticed by the rest of the world for nearly half a century, and he died in 2015, at 106 years old.

Fortunately, Winton was recognized for the humanitarian work he did before he died, as depicted in the trailer for the film. In 1988, he was invited to an episode of the BBC TV show “That’s Life!,” where he was surprised with the appearance of dozens of the children he’d helped sitting in the crowd with him. There, he was introduced to several of their children and grandchildren.

Watch the trailer