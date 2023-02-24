“Party Down” is back 13 years after its first season debuted. The Starz sitcom was canceled after its second season came out in 2010, but its revival for a third season was a long time coming. The show’s plot picks up ten years later with most of the original cast members.

Returning names behind the camera for this third season include executive producers Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, Dan Etheridge and Adam Scott, who also stars in the show. Enbom serves as showrunner.

Fans of the first two seasons, or of Scott’s more recent work in “Severance,” may be wondering how to watch “Party Down” Season 3 and where it’s streaming. We have the details about below:

When Does “Party Down” Season 3 Premiere?

The third season of “Party Down” premieres Friday, Feb. 24.

Is “Party Down” Season 3 Streaming?

New episodes of “Party Down” Season 3 will air on Starz on the linear channel at 9 p.m. ET/PT every Friday, but they’ll also be streaming on the Starz app at midnight every Friday, so you can stream the episodes early.

Sling TV has a Starz add-on pack. The Roku Channel and Amazon Prime Video have Starz subscription options as well, and you can try it out for 7 days for free.

What Is “Party Down” Season 3 About?

Ten years after the first two seasons, most of the catering crew, who originally moved to Los Angeles to pursue more glamorous careers, have moved on from their catering days, but a surprise reunion and various circumstances bring them back together again for more chaotic parties and unpredictable guests across Los Angeles.

Who Is in the “Party Down” Season 3 Cast?

Adam Scott returns as bartender Henry Pollard. Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally also reprise their roles. Newcomers include Jennifer Garner as Evie Adler, Tyrel Jackson Williams as Sackson and Zoë Chao as Lucy Dang. James Marsden is set to pop in and out as a guest star, while other guest stars include Nick Offerman, Quinta Brunson and Liv Hewson.

Lizzy Caplan does not return as Casey due to scheduling conflicts.

Where Can I Watch the First 2 Seasons of “Party Down”?

The first two seasons of “Party Down” are available to stream on Hulu and in the Starz app. Season 1 is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.