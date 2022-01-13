Just five months after “The Suicide Squad” hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously, a spinoff series has arrived focusing on John Cena’s character Peacemaker. The aptly named “Peacemaker” is written and largely directed by James Gunn, who wrote and directed the DC movie “The Suicide Squad” before heading back over to Marvel to direct “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (which is currently in production). Gunn wrote “Peacemaker” in 2020 while in quarantine, and the TV series came together incredibly quickly.

But where is “Peacemaker” streaming, when do new episodes drop, and what is it about? All the answers to your questions below.

Where Is “Peacemaker” Streaming?

“Peacemaker” is streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

Is “Peacemaker” Released All at Once or Weekly?

A little bit of both. The first three episodes of the series were released on Jan. 13, but new episodes will be released one at a time weekly after that, leading up to the finale on Feb. 17. There are eight episodes in total.

Who’s in the “Peacemaker” Cast?

John Cena reprises his role as Peacemaker, with Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Steve Agee (John Economos) reprising their roles from “The Suicide Squad” as well.

The cast also includes Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn and Robert Patrick as Peacemaker’s father August “Auggie” Smith.

What Is “Peacemaker” About?

HBO Max

The series is a sequel to “The Suicide Squad,” picking up after the events of that film with A.R.G.U.S. agents Emilia Harcourt and John Economos tasked with helping Peacemaker on a mission to save the world. But the show also explores the character’s origin story through his relationship with his father, and considers his questionable actions.

Who Made “Peacemaker?”

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of “Peacemaker” himself and directed five of them. The other directors are Jody Hill, Rosemary Rodriguez and Brad Anderson.

How Long Are “Peacemaker” Episodes?

The episodes vary in length but are roughly 45 minutes long.

Is “The Suicide Squad” Streaming?

Yes, “The Suicide Squad” is currently streaming on HBO Max. It’s recommended to watch that film before watching “Peacemaker,” but not entirely essential.

Will There Be a “Peacemaker” Season 2?

While HBO Max has not yet greenlit “Peacemaker” for a second season, Gunn has said he wants to make a Season 2 of the series – but not until he’s had a break.