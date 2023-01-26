Critics are loving Rian Johnson’s TV series, “Poker Face,” which stars Natasha Lyonne as a cynical, whip-smart woman who can tell when someone is lying. This ability, naturally, leads to her solving a crime each week as she travels from town to town in her Plymouth Barracuda.

It draws from such classic 1970’s private investigator shows like “Columbo” and “The Rockford Files,” and instead of having one big mystery for the whole season, features a new mystery each week.

Here’s where and when to catch all 10 episodes.

When Does “Poker Face” Air?

“Poker Face” debuts its first four episodes on Peacock on Thursday, Jan. 26, then drops the next six episodes each Thursday.

Is “Poker Face” Streaming or on TV?

It’s only on Peacock, NBC’s subscription streaming service.

What Is “Poker Face” About?

Rian Johnson’s homage to old school detective series is about a woman who is able to solve crimes because she always knows when someone is lying.

Who is in the “Poker Face” cast?

Natasha Lyonne plays main character Charlie Cale with new guest stars and a new mystery each episode.



Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, and Dascha Polanco (“Orange is the New Black”) appear in the first episode, which involves the murder of a casino employee.

Upcoming episodes will see guest star turns from 2023 Oscar nominees Hong Chau and Stephanie Hsu, as well as Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Danielle MacDonald, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Nick Nolte, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

Watch the “Poker Face” trailer

The remaining episodes will be streamed weekly on Peacock