Puppy Bowl returns for its 19th year on Sunday, Feb. 12 and for the first time, the fluffy football event will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, HBO Max and Discovery+.

The annual puppy play-a-thon will feature 122 puppies, as well as 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states. Here’s exactly when and where to watch the 2023 Puppy Bowl.

When Does “Puppy Bowl XIX” Air?

Puppy Bowl XIX starts with a pre-game show at 1:00p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT and a preview of the Kitty Halftime Show.

Is the 2023 “Puppy Bowl” Streaming or on TV?

The 2023 Puppy Bowl will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, HBO Max and Discovery+. You can also livestream it on the Animal Planet website or the Animal Planet app.

Which Humans Are Part of“Puppy Bowl XIX?”

Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner returns for his 12th year of overseeing the the doggie free-for-all, while sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks return to provide play-by-play commentary.

Seattle Seahawks’ Shelby Harris will also make an appearance: He’s been coaching Cooper, a Boston terrier/ boxer mix from Seattle Humane.

This year’s program will also feature reality TV personalities Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of HGTBV’s “Married to Real Estate”, Faruq Tauheed of “Battlebots,” Zak Bagans of DIscovery+’s “Ghost Adventures,” Alex Guarnaschelli of Food Networks’ “Supermarket Stakeout”) and talent from Discovery Channel’s “Street Outlaws” franchise and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

What’s New on the 2023 “Puppy Bowl?”

For the first-time the event will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies. There are also 11 special needs pups looking for their forever homes, including Julius, a hearing-impaired Dalmatian; Marmalade, a sight and hearing-impaired Border Collie/ Australian Cattle Dog mix; and Mykonos, a American Staffordshire terrier/ bulldog mix with a cleft palate.

Watch the Puppy Bowl trailer