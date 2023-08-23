The first GOP presidential debate takes place Wednesday night, but former president Donald Trump will not be among the eight candidates taking the stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Wednesday morning, Trump — who is due to turn himself in to Georgia’s Fulton County Prison on Thursday where he has been charged with conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election — announced he would be pre-taping an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Here’s what you need to know about the debate and where to watch it.

When Does the Debate Begin?

The debate is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m PDT/9 p.m. EDT and is expected to last two hours.

Which Candidates Will Take Part in the First GOP Presidential Debate?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Former Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Three other candidates did not meet the Republican National Committee’s polling, pledging and fundraising criteria to qualify: Former California radio talk show host Larry Elder; Miami Mayor and crypto-enthusiast Francis X. Suarez; and Perry Johnson, a businessman whose run for governor of Michigan in 2022 was derailed by the discovery of several fraudulent nominating signatures.

Who is Moderating?

Fox News’ chief political correspondent Bret Baier and host Martha MacCallum will be moderating the debate.

Where Can You Watch the Debate Live on TV?

It airs exclusively on Fox News and Fox Business Network.

Is the Debate Streaming?

You can stream the debate via the Fox News or Fox Business app, FoxNews.com, and the network’s respective channels on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. The RNC has opted to partner with conservative-leaning video-sharing platform Rumble to livestream the debate instead of using its usual YouTube Channel.

The debate will be streaming live on Fox Nation, FNC’s on-demand subscription-based platform.