The “Resident Evil” franchise is getting a fresh coat of paint. Well, make that a few fresh coats of paint. Netflix released a CG-animated TV series adaptation of the popular horror video game franchise this past summer, and the streamer is also developing a live-action TV series set in two different timelines.

But on the big screen, there’s “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” – a wholly unrelated, different adaptation from Screen Gems that aims to bring fans new and old to this tale of an outbreak gone wrong.

With so many different “Resident Evil” adaptations out there, many may be wondering how to watch this new entry. We’ve got you covered.

Is “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” Streaming?

The new “Resident Evil” movie is not currently streaming anywhere, and as of Nov. 24 is now playing only in theaters.

Is the New “Resident Evil” Movie a Sequel or a Reboot?

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” is a full reboot of the franchise, so you don’t have to be familiar with the six previous “Resident Evil” movies to understand this one. The story is based on the first and second games in the Capcom franchise.

What Is “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” About?

Screen Gems

Written and directed by Johannes Roberts, this is essentially an origin story for the franchise as it takes place in a Midwestern town that used to be the home of the Umbrella Corporation, but is now nearly a ghost town. An evil brews beneath the surface, and once it’s unleashed it’s up to a group of survivors to discover the truth about the Umbrella Corporation and make it out alive.

Who Is in the “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” Cast?

Kaya Scodelario plays Claire Redfield; Robbie Amell plays Claire’s older brother Chris Redfield; Tom Hopper is Albert Wesker; Hannah John-Kamen plays Jill Valentine; Donal Logue plays Chief Brian Irons, the Raccoon City Police Department’s chief of police; Neal McDonaugh plays one of the Umbrella leaders William Birkin; and Lily Gao plays a mysterious spy named Ada Wong.

Are the Other “Resident Evil” Movies Streaming?

Yes, two of the other “Resident Evil” movies are streaming. The original 2002 film is streaming on Hulu, while the fifth installment, 2012’s “Resident Evil: Retribution,” is also streaming on Hulu.

Watch the “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” Trailer