How to Watch the 2023 SAG Awards Live

The 2023 awards season is nearly to the finish line, and it’s now time to say hello to the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

From “White Lotus” to “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” Hollywood’s biggest actors from TV series and films of the year will go head-to-head. And for the first time ever, the telecast will be via Netflix (kind of — officially, Netflix won’t host the SAG Awards livestream until next year). Hosting the event is part of the streamer’s move into live programming, as the streamer has been developing its own livestream technology, which will officially launch with Chris Rock’s comedy special “Selective Outrage.”

Like the Globes, the SAG Awards recognize projects in both TV and film, and the titles are voted on by all SAG-AFTRA members who are in good standing and have paid their November dues by their respective due deadlines.

For film, “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fablemans” and “Women Talking” are all up for Best Motion Picture Cast. In the TV categories, Emily Blunt (“The English”), Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”), Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”), Niecy Nash (“Dahmer”) and Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) are all included in the running for Best Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries.

Steve Carell (“The Patient”), Taron Egerton (“Blackbird”), Sam Elliot (“1883”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Blackbird”) and Evan Peters (“Dahmer”) are competing for Best Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries.

But unlike past years, you won’t find the SAG Awards on TV this year. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Screen Actors Guild awards live.

When Are the SAG Awards?

The 29th SAG Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 26.

What Time Do the SAG Awards Start?

The 2023 SAG Awards start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The red carpet show begins at 5:45pm ET/2:45pm PT on People’s YouTube.

Are the SAG Awards Streaming?

The 2023 SAG Awards are not airing on television this year, and instead will be streaming live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, Twitter and Facebook.

Watch the SAG Awards Livestream

You can watch the 29th SAG Awards live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, Twitter and Facebook. Watch in the video below.

Who Is Hosting the SAG Awards?

The SAG Awards traditionally don’t have a host, and there’s not one this year.

Who’s Presenting?

This year’s presenters include Quinta Brunson, Orlando Bloom, Jenny Slate, Mark Wahlberg, Jovan Adepo, Jason Bateman, Emily Blunt, Matt Bomer, Jeff Bridges, Jessie Buckley, Diego Calva, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Paul Dano, Ariana DeBose, Colin Farrel, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Claire Foy, Andrew Garfield, Antonia Gentry, Brendan Gleeson, Stephanie Hsu, Gabriel LaBelle, Eugene Levy, Li Jun Li, Rooney Mara, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal, Jenna Ortega, Ashley Park, Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler, Ke Huy Quan, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam Scott, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya.

Where Are the SAG Awards Held?

The 29th SAG Awards take place and will be filmed at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

What Are the SAG Awards?

The SAG Awards is a ceremony that recognizes and awards the TV and film performances of actors. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which supports actors through educational and community-related resources.

Who Votes for the SAG Awards?

SAG-AFTRA members who are in good standing and have paid their November dues by their designated dues deadline.

Who Can Receive a SAG Award?

Actors, of course! Producers, studios/networks, agents, managers or publicists may submit performances for consideration in the category designated by the actor once they get the actor’s approval, according to the official website for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.