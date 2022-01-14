What’s your favorite scary movie?

That is the question that kicked off the iconic “Scream” franchise way back in 1996. And the franchise is back, 11 years after the last installment (“Scream 4”) hit theaters. Yet again the sleepy town of Woodsboro is interrupted by a killer wearing a Ghostface mask, who is drawn to not only scary movies but folks who have a connection to the real life murders that started it all. (In the “Scream” universe, the events of the films inspired their own fictional counterpart, the “Stab” franchise.)

What makes this new “Scream” unique is that it is the first to be produced since the death of filmmaker Wes Craven in 2015 at the age of 76. Instead, this installment is being overseen by the Radio Silence team of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and producer Chad Villella, who were responsible for 2019’s sleeper horror hit “Ready or Not.”

But how can you actually watch the latest entry in the celebrated horror series? And what else should you know about this new “Scream?” Read on to find out!

When does “Scream” come out?

“Scream” arrives on January 14, 2022.

Is “Scream” playing in theaters or streaming?

“Scream” is playing only in theaters. It’s unclear whether or not “Scream” fill follow the same rollout as Paramount’s “A Quiet Place, Part II,” which was released into theaters last summer and made its way to Paramount+ 45 days later. Considering how bullish the studio is on the streaming platform (and boosting said streaming platform’s subscriber numbers), it’s more than likely that you’ll find “Scream” on Paramount+ a little more than a month from Jan. 14, but that’s not confirmed.

Who is in the “Scream” cast?

This new “Scream” features several legacy cast members, including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, Marley Shelton and David Arquette. The new cast members include Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ben Ammar. That’s a lot of new victims and/or potential killers! Everybody’s a suspect!

Where are other “Scream” adaptations streaming?

The first “Scream” from 1996 is available to stream on Peacock, Fubo TV, Spectrum and Direct TV. You can also buy or rent it on most VOD platforms (it’s available to own on 4K from Amazon for $7.99).

“Scream 2,” which was (incredibly!) released less than a year after the first film, is also available to stream on Peacock, Fubo TV, Spectrum and Direct TV. It’s also available to buy and rent from most VOD platforms too.

“Scream 3,” from 2000 (hey, it explains all the questionable hairstyles), is available to stream on Starz, Roku, Direct TV and Starz. You can also buy or rent it on most VOD platforms.

“Scream 4,” which is more than 10 years old (!), is available to stream on Fubo TV, Showtime, Direct TV, and Spectrum. You can buy or rent this one on most VOD platforms as well. “Scream 4” is on sale on most platforms this week too – you can buy it for $4.99 (in HD) this week from Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft, Redbox and AMC Theaters on Demand.