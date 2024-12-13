How to Watch ‘September 5’: Is the Munich Olympics Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

“September 5” marks another film chronicling the 1972 Munich Olympic terror attacks and it’s hitting theaters with an introduction to streaming platforms at a later date.

The acclaimed film explores the events that found the Israeli athletes at the game being held hostage by a terrorist group through the eyes of an American TV broadcast team covering the Games. “September 5” follows them as they make judgement calls on what and how to show the ongoing developments.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “September 5” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “September 5” come out?

“September 5” opened in theaters on Friday, Dec. 13.

Is “September 5” streaming or in theaters?

Right now, “September 5” is only playing in theaters so the only way to see it is by buying a movie ticket. Eventually, the film will stream on Paramount+ but details on the date it’ll land on the platform have not been released. We’ll update this page once we know.

Find “September 5” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who is in the “September 5” cast?

“September 5” stars Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch, Zinedine Soulem, Georgina Rich, Corey Johnson, Marcus Rutherford, Daniel Adeosun and Benjamin Walker.

What is “September 5” about?

“September 5” tells the story of the 1972 Munich Olympics terrorist attacks through the lens of an American TV team onsite for the games. Here is the official synopsis:

“During the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, an American sports broadcasting team must adapt to live coverage the Israeli athletes being held hostage by a terrorist group.”

Watch the trailer: