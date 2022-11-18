As the Harvey Weinstein trial continues in Los Angeles, “She Said” transports viewers back to New York when New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor published an investigative piece whose reverberations would be felt for years to come.

Centering both the reporters and the survivors who came forward to bravely share their accusations against the producer, the drama spotlights the #MeToo movement as voices across the country and the globe demanded a cultural shift.

Here’s how to watch “She Said” when it hits the big screen.

When Does “She Said” Come Out?

The drama premieres Friday, Nov. 18.

Is “She Said” Streaming or in Theaters?

If you want to watch “She Said” before the holidays, you’ll likely need to head to a movie theater to see it as the film is not currently available to stream on a major streaming platform. The only way to see it right now is in a movie theater. Check your local listings.

But since the film is a Universal Pictures release, it is expected to be streaming on Peacock at some point in the future. That could be anywhere from 30 days from release to longer, so expect it to be streaming in December at the earliest.

Who is in the “She Said” cast?

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, respectively. Other notable cast includes Andre Braugher, Patricia Clarkson, Angela Yeoh, Jennifer Ehle and Sean Cullen. Mike Houston plays Harvey Weinstein, and “SNL” actor James Austin Johnson makes an appearance as the voice of Donald Trump. Ashley Judd, meanwhile, appears as herself.

What is “She Said” about?

Based on the book of the same name written by Twohey and Kantor, “She Said” traces the #MeToo movement to October 5, 2017, when the reporters published a shocking exposé of the abuse perpetrated by Weinstein.

The film delves into the confidential conversations between survivors and the reporters that took place for months before the piece was published — a story that had never been written due to threatening consequences. As the journalists sorted through decades of abuse buried under secret payouts and NDAs, they realize they need people to go on the record to break the monumental story.

Watch the trailer: