How to Watch ‘Shin Ultraman’ in the U.S.

The wait for “Shin Ultraman’s” U.S. release is finally over, but for now, you’ve got a very limited window to catch it in theaters. Following a blockbuster May 2022 debut in Japan, the reimagining of the iconic “Ultraman” franchise is getting a special engagement release in limited theaters, for two days only.

If you weren’t able to catch the film during its festival run, this might be the last chance to see it in theaters. And If you’re an “Ultraman” fan, you’ll definitely want to catch the Kaiju-packed, crowd-pleasing film on the big screen, so we’ve put together all the need-to-know details so you don’t miss your shot.

When Is “Shin Ultraman” Getting a U.S. Release?

“Shin Ultraman” will finally arrive in U.S. theaters on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Thursday, Jan. 12, via Fathom Events.

Screenings on Jan. 11 will have subtitles, while the Jan. 12 screenings will be dubbed in English.

Where to Buy “Shin Ultraman” Tickets

You can buy tickets and find showtimes directly on the Fathom Events website, or through most major movie ticket vendors, including Fandango, Atom Tickets and AMC.

Is “Shin Ultraman” Streaming Anywhere?

No, “Shin Ultraman” is not available to stream yet; at least in the U.S. — in Japan, the film was made available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 18, 2022.

“Shin Ultraman” (Toho)

Is It Available to Buy on DVD or Blu-ray?

Not yet, but it’s expected to arrive on home video in Spring 2023.

Cleopatra Entertainment announced it acquired the U.S. rights to “Shin Ultraman” in January 2023, and per the announcement press release, “‘Shin Ultraman’ will be released in the Spring of 2023 on VOD Platforms and also as a Deluxe Home Entertainment Blu Ray and DVD release.”

The film will also get a Blu-ray and DVD release in Japan on April 12, 2023 — in fact, there will be three editions, all of which are going to be jam-packed with approximately 100 minutes of bonus material.

What Is “Shin Ultraman” About?

Like “Shin Godzilla” before it, “Shin Ultraman” reimagines the beloved Japanese franchise with a comical bent of commentary — this time centered on Japan’s newly established SSSP Kaiju defense task force, led by Kimio Tamura (Hidetoshi Nishijima). When a uniquely deadly Kaiju threatens the planet, the so-called Ultraman crash-lands on Earth to save the day.

Here’s the official synopsis:

As Shin Ultraman begins, we learn the appearance of giant unidentified life forms known as “S-Class Species (Kaiju)” has become commonplace in Japan. The Japanese Government formed a Kaiju defense taskforce known as the SSSP, led by Kimio Tamura (played by Drive My Car’s Hidetoshi Nishijima). After a particularly challenging encounter, a silver giant descends from the sky to rescue the country. Dubbed Ultraman, this giant’s identity and purpose are a mystery.

Directed by Shinji Higuchi ( “Attack on Titan”) and written by director and screenwriter Hideaki Anno (“Shin Godzilla,” “Neon Genesis Evangelion”), “Shin Ultraman” stars Nishijima, Takumi Saitoh (“Shin Godzilla”), and Masami Nagasawa (“Mother”).

Watch the “Shin Ultraman” Trailer

If you want to get a peek at “Shin Ultraman” before you buy your tickets, there are a few options — the U.S. teaser (including a message from star Takumi Saitoh), the full Japanese trailer and a sneak peek a the first three minutes of the film