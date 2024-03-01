The Johan Renck-directed space drama “Spaceman” has officially touched down.

Sandler’s latest project with the streaming giant Netflix comes in the form of an intergalactic tale about an astronaut who leaves his estranged wife behind on Earth and embarks on a months-long mission into space where he befriends a spider-like alien in the midst of his loneliness. Through their conversations, he hopes to find resolutions to his marital issues.

“Spaceman” is based on the novel by “Spaceman of Bohemia” by Jaroslav Kalfař. The film was written and directed by Johan Renck (“Chernobyl”). Here’s how to watch Sandler’s latest and if you can catch it in theaters.

When does “Spaceman” come out?

“Spaceman” premiered on Netflix on Friday, March 1.

Is it streaming or in theaters?

“Spaceman” is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

What is “Spaceman” about?

The official synopsis for “Spaceman” describes drama as a film that is centered on

astronaut, Jakub (Sandler), who is six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system when he realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature who he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Colby Day penned the script, which is based on the 2017 novel “Spaceman of Bohemia” by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfař.

Who is in the “Spaceman” cast?

“Spaceman” stars Adam Sandler as lead character Jakub Procházka, Paul Dano as Hanuš, Carey Mulligan as Lenka Procházka, Kunal Nayyar as Peter and Isabella Rossellini as Commissioner Tuma.

