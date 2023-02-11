Super Bowl LVII (57) has arrived, and with it, a bunch of star-studded new commercials as well as potential movie trailer drops. Not to mention, Rihanna is performing the halftime show. It’s a lot! But how can you watch the big game without cable?

This year, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Each team has a pretty stacked celebrity fanbase, with creatives like Questlove and Quinta Brunson backing the Eagles while comedian actors Jason Sudeikis and Paul Rudd will cheer on the Chiefs. The Eagles, or The Birds, are the home team this year because it is an odd-numbered Super Bowl and thus the NFC team’s turn. The conference’s alternate each year.

The 2023 Super Bowl will take place in the same stadium where Taylor Swift will start her Eras tour: The State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

So in the age of cord cutting, how do you watch the Super Bowl without cable? We’ve got you covered.

What Time Does the Super Bowl Start?

Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time or 3:30 p.m. Pacific time at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Where Can You Stream the Super Bowl?

FuboTV will have access to the game live, and there is a seven-day free trial option. Other streamers (with additional pricing) that will have it are Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV and SlingTV with the blue plan. Many of these have free trials, so take your pick.

Viewers can also stream Super Bowl LVII in both HD and 4K on the Fox Sports app, the Fox Sports website, as well as the NFL+ app.

What Channel Is the Super Bowl on?

If you’re watching on old fashioned TV, the Super Bowl is airing on Fox.

Who Is Performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Rihanna will perform her catalogue for 13 minutes at halftime. The singer’s latest work includes two songs for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” but she is still working on that next album.

What Teams Are Playing in the Super Bowl 2023?

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles won the 2018 Super Bowl, the only victory of their four total Super Bowl appearances. The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls: 1969 and 2019. This will be their fifth Super Bowl appearance.