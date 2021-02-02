How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globe Nominations Announcement Live

The COVID-delayed awards season will kick into gear on Wednesday when the Golden Globe nominees are finally announced on the “Today” show and E! News.

Hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, the nominations ceremony will be held bright and early on Wednesday at 5:35 a.m. PT/8:35 am ET. The duo will appear on NBC’s “Today” to announce the 12 biggest awards, with the remaining categories revealed on E!’s digital channels and the Golden Globes website.

Those who wish to follow along can also stream the announcement above.

The winners won’t be revealed until the Feb. 28 telecast, which will see Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return as hosts. In addition to the competitive categories, this year’s ceremony will also see Jane Fonda and Norman Lear receive lifetime achievement awards for their work in film and television, respectively.

Expected nominees include Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Amazon’s “Borat” sequel, Hulu’s “Palm Springs” and Searchlight’s “Nomadland.” On the TV side, expect to see nominations for “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Crown,” Amazon’s “The Boys,” Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” and even more love for the final season of “Schitt’s Creek.”