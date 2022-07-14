FX’s “The Bear” has started to sizzle since premiering on June 23. FX just renewed the hit show for a second season after viewers ate up the first eight episodes.

Praise for creator Christopher Storer’s culinary creation comes from fans all over — including former or current restaurant industry workers, chefs, and those that keep up with pop culture. Other major themes that “The Bear” tackles include masculinity and the success and failure of masculine systems.

Those hungering for more of the show as well as those who haven’t yet watched it and are just now hearing about it might be wondering how to watch “The Bear.” Here are the ingredients you need:

When Did “The Bear” Come Out?

All eight episodes of Season 1 of “The Bear” were released on June 23, 2022, and it didn’t take long for the fans to materialize.

Where Is “The Bear” Streaming?

While “The Bear” is an FX series, you can only watch it on Hulu — its exclusive streaming home. The freshly-renewed Season 2 will debut there too.

Who Is in “The Bear” Cast?

Jeremy Allen White (“Shameless”) stars as Chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, who leaves the world of fancy restaurants to operate his inherited fast casual sandwich shop. Edwin Lee Gibson (“Ebraheim”) and Matty Matheson (“Neil Fak”) also co-star in the series. Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Richard “Richie” Jerimovich, Ayo Edebiri plays Sydney Adamu, Abby Elliott plays Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto and Lionel Boyce plays Marcus.

What Is “The Bear” About?

Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), a young fine-dining chef, returns to his home of Chicago to run his family sandwich shop. As he works to improve the shop and himself, his rough-around-the-edges crew become more like his chosen family.

Will There Be a Season 2?

Yes! The show has already been renewed for a second season following its critical and commercial acclaim.

Watch the Trailer