After taking to the skies himself in “Top Gun: Maverick,” Glen Powell is now highlighting the real pilots that fly for the U.S. Navy in his new documentary, “The Blue Angels.”

Spotlighting the Navy’s elite Flight Demonstration Squadron, the new documentary includes exclusive new footage of what these pilots actually go through. So no, you won’t see Powell flying in this one. But he produced the documentary, alongside J.J. Abrams and more (More on that below).

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “The Blue Angels.”

When is the release date?

“The Blue Angels” hit IMAX theaters on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Is “The Blue Angels” streaming or in theaters?

Both! “The Blue Angels” is available to see in select theaters now. It will be streaming on Prime Video on May 23.

What is “The Blue Angels” about?

“The Blue Angels” is a documentary following a year of the Navy’s elite Flight Demonstration Squadron. It takes viewers on their journey from selection, through the challenging training, to their demanding show season, illustrating everything that goes into being a Blue Angel with never-before-seen footage.

Who stars in “The Blue Angels”?

Given that it’s a documentary, “The Blue Angels” stars, well, the real-life Blue Angels of the U.S. Navy. But, the documentary is produced by some recognizable names, including J.J. Abrams and “Top Gun: Maverick” star Glen Powell. They produced the film alongside Sean Stuart, Glen Zipper, Mark Monroe and Hannah Minghella.

Watch the trailer