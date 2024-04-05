How to Watch ‘The First Omen’: Is the Horror Prequel Streaming?

The Arkasha Stevenson-directed film will land in theaters in April

"The First Omen"
"The First Omen" (Credit: 20th Century)

Heading to theaters right after its fellow church horror “Immaculate” is “The First Omen,” which will also be the latest addition to the “Omen” film franchise.

In the “The First Omen,” viewers will get all the thrills from the popular “Omen” series and will learn about the origins of the story through this prequel to director Richard Donner’s 1976 classic.

Arkasha Stevenson sat in the director’s chair for the “The First Omen,” and the film’s script was written by Stevenson, Ben Jacoby, Tim Smith and Keith Thomas. Smith, Whitney Brown and Gracie Wheeelan served as executive producers, alongside David S. Goyer (“Hellraiser”) and Keith Levine (“The Night House,” who were producer.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch “The First Omen.”

"The First Omen"
Read Next
'The First Omen' Review: This Horror Prequel Suffers From an Extreme and Tedious Story

When does “The First Omen” come out?

“The First Omen” opens on Friday, April 5.

Is “The First Omen” streaming or in theaters?

“The First Omen” is playing exclusively in theaters, so the only way to see it right now is to buy a movie ticket. The film, which will be distributed by 20th Century Studios, is expected to stream on Hulu sometime in June 2024 but an exact streaming release date has not yet been announced.

Check the theater locations below for showtimes.

What is “The First Omen” about?

Here’s the official synopsis of “The First Omen” per 20th Century Studios:

When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

Who is in the “The First Omen” cast?

The main cast of “The First Omen” includes Nell Tiger Free as Margaret, Ralph Ineson as Father Brennan, Sônia Braga as Sister Silver, Tawfeek Barhom as Father Gabriel and Bill Nighy as Cardinal Lawrence.

Watch the trailer

Where are the other “Omen” movies streaming?

You can can watch the original “The Omen” on Hulu, Prime Video and Roku.

“Damien: Omen II” (1978) is streaming on Hulu.

“Omen III: The Final Conflict” (1981) is streaming on Hulu.

“Omen IV: The Awakening” (1991) is streaming on Hulu.

“The Omen” (2006) is streaming on Hulu.

The First Omen
Read Next
‘The First Omen’ Trailer Promises Satanic Thrills as It Explores the Franchise's Origins | Video

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.