Heading to theaters right after its fellow church horror “Immaculate” is “The First Omen,” which will also be the latest addition to the “Omen” film franchise.

In the “The First Omen,” viewers will get all the thrills from the popular “Omen” series and will learn about the origins of the story through this prequel to director Richard Donner’s 1976 classic.

Arkasha Stevenson sat in the director’s chair for the “The First Omen,” and the film’s script was written by Stevenson, Ben Jacoby, Tim Smith and Keith Thomas. Smith, Whitney Brown and Gracie Wheeelan served as executive producers, alongside David S. Goyer (“Hellraiser”) and Keith Levine (“The Night House,” who were producer.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch “The First Omen.”

When does “The First Omen” come out?

“The First Omen” opens on Friday, April 5.

Is “The First Omen” streaming or in theaters?

“The First Omen” is playing exclusively in theaters, so the only way to see it right now is to buy a movie ticket. The film, which will be distributed by 20th Century Studios, is expected to stream on Hulu sometime in June 2024 but an exact streaming release date has not yet been announced.

Check the theater locations below for showtimes.

What is “The First Omen” about?

Here’s the official synopsis of “The First Omen” per 20th Century Studios:

When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

Who is in the “The First Omen” cast?

The main cast of “The First Omen” includes Nell Tiger Free as Margaret, Ralph Ineson as Father Brennan, Sônia Braga as Sister Silver, Tawfeek Barhom as Father Gabriel and Bill Nighy as Cardinal Lawrence.

Watch the trailer

Where are the other “Omen” movies streaming?

You can can watch the original “The Omen” on Hulu, Prime Video and Roku.

“Damien: Omen II” (1978) is streaming on Hulu.

“Omen III: The Final Conflict” (1981) is streaming on Hulu.

“Omen IV: The Awakening” (1991) is streaming on Hulu.

“The Omen” (2006) is streaming on Hulu.